The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Smithies will be at the London Football Awards for the second year running tonight.

Last year the QPR man was up for the Goalkeeper of the Year award, missing out to Tottenham man Hugo Lloris.

This time around, the 27-year-old has been nominated for the EFL Player of the Year gong.

He will be up against Brentford duo Romaine Sawyers and Josh Clarke, Millwall's George Saville and Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

And Smithies has admitted that it's an honour just to be nominated, even if awards nights "aren't my thing".

He told the club's official website: "It’s an honour. I was nominated last year as well, and it’s nice to get that and for people to be talking about you nicely.

"I’m not an awards-night kind of guy, it’s not my scene - but it is nice that people are recognising the hard work you are putting in."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .