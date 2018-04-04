The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ray Wilkins, the Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers legend, has died.

Chelsea Football Club have shared their devastation as former player, captain and coach Wilkins passed away, aged 61.

The former England midfielder, who also played for and managed Queens Park Rangers as well as managing Fulham FC , was rushed to hospital from his house in Cobham last week after suffering a suffering a cardiac arrest.

Doctors decided to place him in a coma after he had collapsed but he sadly passed away.

"Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed", the Premier League club wrote on Twitter.

Midfielder Wilkins helped United lift the FA Cup in 1982 during a 160 game spell at Old Trafford and earned 84 England caps, featuring at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, The Mirror reports.

But he will most fondly be remembered at Stamford Bridge where he won the Player of the Year award in 1976 and 1977 before going on to assist Carlo Ancelotti to the Premier League title and FA Cup double in the 2009/10 campaign.

Along with coaching roles at the Blues, he also managed QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team.

He was also a peerless pundit for Sky Sports and talkSPORT - the latter he appeared on the day of his cardiac arrest.

Reflecting on a career which took him from London to the country of Jordan via Milan and Paris, Wilkins said: “When I finished my career playing for Leyton Orient and Wycombe, I was still waking up every morning still grateful that I was a footballer.”

“I don't think there's a better life. I've been blessed.”

His Talksport pal Alan Brazil said: “Only a few months ago Ray went into hospital for a double bypass.

“Afterwards he said he felt a lot better. But then he had few little complications like bad chest infections. He was never 100 per cent.

“But there was never a time when I thought anything like this would happen to him.

“Ray is such a lovely guy and you could never meet anyone nicer in football.

“He’s a real gentleman.”

