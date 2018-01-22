The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic believes Chelsea loan man Lucas Piazon can have a big impact on Fulham 's second half of the season.

The frontman was in good form at the start of the season, scoring two goals before suffering a broken leg in the game with Leeds United.

The 24-year-old looked back to his best as he scored one and set one up in the stunning 6-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday, and his manager is expecting more of the same as the Whites mount a play-off charge.

He said: "We expect he can help us. At the beginning of this season he started well, then unfortunately he had this accident.

"But he's shown great desire to push hard and he has started to compete in the last few games and his reaction has been very good.

"I expect he will be important for us like last season when he did a great job for us."

