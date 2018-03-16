The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed Tomas Kalas has returned to working with the Fulham team and will be assessed tomorrow ahead of the game.

Kalas has been out of the squad since the Wolves victory with injury, but Denis Odoi has done well coming into the side in his place.

Another strong performance against Preston North End last week will give the Belgian every hope that he keeps his place in the starting line-up for tomorrow's test against QPR.

Jokanovic said: "At the moment, all the people are available - Kalas started working yesterday and we are still assessing him.

"I’ll take decision tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Slavisa Jokanovic has no fresh injury concerns for the game, with all his players fit and ready to take on Ian Holloway's side at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

