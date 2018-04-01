Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Piazon has revealed that he would have no problem with staying at Fulham another season and believes playing for the club in the Premier League would be 'fantastic'.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract Chelsea before heading back to Craven Cottage for another loan spell having enjoyed his time in SW6 the previous season, but that second period is coming to an end at the end of this season.

Slavisa Jokanovic is a big fan of the midfielder and wanted to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window before he returned on a loan spell, alongside fellow Blues man Tomas Kalas.

A horrible leg break against Leeds United back in August saw Piazon miss a huge chunk of the season, but he's come back into the first team and put in a number of good performances, including getting an assist for Tom Cairney's goal against Norwich City on Friday.

And Piazon has enjoyed his time at the Cottage and has revealed it wouldn't be a problem for him to stay another season.

He said: "I stayed another season last year and it's coming to the end, it's always a place that I said I enjoy, the club, the players, the way we play so it's always a good place to be and I enjoy it a lot here.

"It wouldn't be a problem for me to stay another season.

"We all want to be playing Premier League football so if I can do that one day with Fulham it would be fantastic.

"I feel good, I've always felt good playing in this team, it's a team that wants the ball and I want the ball too, so I feel comfortable in any position.

"We are all close to one another, it's more of a friendly competition but we are all together in this so we just try to win games and play as high a level as we can."

The talk of the Cottage is all about chasing down Cardiff City in second place, but a seven point gap that doesn't seem to be getting any smaller, despite a 17-game unbeaten run, is a big sticking point for Fulham.

(Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Bluebirds also have a game in hand on Piazon's side, but the Brazilian has pinpointed their tough run of fixtures as a chance for Fulham to make up some points on Cardiff.

He added: "Today (Friday) was a game that we expected them to win, we are still chasing them and still have seven games so a lot of points on the table.

"We will just keep doing our job and hopefully they drop some points.

"They have a tough run of games now, they have Wolves, Villa, Sheffield United, Derby, and we have a shot.

"I think we got through the tough run of games very well and we made as many points as possible.

"We are so many games unbeaten and we just think of the next game, today is in the past, we aren't even going to think about it and we'll just focus on Leeds now."

