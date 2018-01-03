Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Piazon felt he had to return to Fulham after last season and has revealed he's no longer scared about his leg after his leg break at the start of the season .

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at the club and returned for a second spell in July, but broke his leg in the 0-0 draw at Leeds on August 15 - something that saw him spend the next four months watching from the sidelines.

That has become an all too familiar feeling for the 23-year-old, who also suffered a broken jaw in February in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff which ruled him out until April.

But Piazon has now played a part in the previous three games as he gets up to full match fitness and could be in line for his first start since returning from injury in the FA Cup tie against Southampton on Saturday.

And the Chelsea loanee believes he had unfinished business and is now looking forward to starting his season after a frustrating few months.

He said: "I felt good to be honest, in the last game against Hull it felt good and today it felt strong and feels like I'm not too scared any more and that I can go out there and put my leg in and I know it will be 100%.

"I broke my jaw in February and then broke my leg in August so it was very frustrating but it’s a new year now, my leg feels good, I feel good so hopefully I can finish the season strong.

"It was hard to watch, this period is so long and it was tough to watch. I was always here supporting them but to be back out there helping them is much better so I hope we get this going and getting more wins and get things going.

"The year we had we pushed into the play offs and had a good chance to go up, but we failed, so after this I felt like I had to come back and try again.

"I had three games before the injury, so the new year is the beginning of the season for me now so I have to make the most of it."