The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly under consideration for the Chelsea job.

The former Blues man has been impressing the board at Stamford Bridge with his management of the Cottagers, with the side currently on a 14-game unbeaten run.

And according to the Daily Mail , it's that attacking philosophy and his control of the changing room that is impressing the Chelsea board.

However, it is thought that Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is the favourite for the hotseat, with Jokanovic yesterday saying he has had no time to think about other jobs after having been linked with the Southampton job

He said: ""I am so busy here and thinking about the game ahead with my team.

"In general we talking about some top opinion, positive or negative, if somebody is talking about myself in the future, it can be great news for myself.

"But at this moment, I am so busy to thinking about gossip and about other teams.

"I have enough here where I am right now and I must be focused and concentrate for myself."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android