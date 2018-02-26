The video will start in 8 Cancel

There's not long to go before the end of the season and the race to the Championship Play-offs has gotten interesting.

Leeds United, Brentford, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are all chasing those four places, which are currently occupied by the likes of Bristol City, Fulham, Derby County and Aston Villa.

It looks like it could go down to the wire once again as everyone's eyes turn to when the end of season showpiece takes place at Wembley.

Unlike previous years, the Championship Play-off final won't be on the Bank Holiday Monday this season, with the order having been reversed to assists with international call-ups ahead of the World Cup.

Here's the dates you need to know:

Sunday, May 6 - Final day of Championship action. Fulham travel to Brimingham City in a 12.30pm kick off.

Saturday, May 26 - Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. The order of the play-offs has been reversed – i.e the Championship final will take place on the Saturday - to assist with international call-ups ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The League One final will be played on Sunday, May 27 and the League Two showdown will take place on Monday, May 28.

