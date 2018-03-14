The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Cardiff man Danny Gabbidon felt that the Bluebirds' clinical nature in both boxes was the difference as they claimed a 3-1 win at Brentford.

Brentford had more of the ball, more shots (24 to 14) and more possession but the only statistic that really matters is goals scored.

And Gabbidon, who was speaking on Sky Sports, feels that the Bees will be disappointed, especially with their defending for the third goal.

He said: “In a nutshell, yes. It was similar to the first game. Brentford had plenty of shots but had nothing to show for their efforts.

“Cardiff managed the second half superbly. The third goal they got knocked the stuffing out of Brentford.

“Once they got the third goal they sat back, kept their shape and Brentford eventually ran out of ideas.

“From a Brentford point of view, they'll be really disappointed. It was a set piece. Cardiff are brilliant at them.

“You've got to do the basics well ie defending in your own box. If you don't match them physically they will punish you.”

Brentford had taken the lead through Neal Maupay before Sol Bamba levelled with a brilliantly taken volley.

Gabbidon reflected: “Centre halves shouldn't be capable of doing things like that. It was important to reply as quick as possible.

“They put the ball into a good area. The touch and finish was right out of the top drawer. Dan Bentley, who I thought had a super game, had no chance. It was the confidence boost they need.

“Brentford were well on top and had chances before Cardiff got the equaliser back.”

