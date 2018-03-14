Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tuesday night's results were a mixed bag for Fulham .

Their neighbours from Shepherd's Bush did them a huge favour, and one probably no one expected, as they beat third-placed Aston Villa 3-0 in their own backyard to wipe out Villa's game in hand.

But back in west London, Brentford couldn't hold onto their fifth minute lead against Cardiff City, eventually losing 3-1 at Griffin Park and giving the Bluebirds a huge eight point gap over Fulham.

With just nine games left, making up those seven points on Neil Warnock's side, who are in stunning form, might just be a step too far for the side this season.

Despite the last 15 games, or 22 if you want to go even further back, where Fulham have lost just two games, the start they suffered has come back to bite them, giving them a handicap in the race for second when their form and the team they have should mean they were well amongst those top two places at this stage in the season.

But they aren't - eight points is huge with nine games left.

Personally, I think second place is too far for the side to get now, and for me the aim has to be ending the season unbeaten.

If they switch targets from second place to just making sure they don't lose again, who knows where the side could end up come the end of the season.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Fulham can only affect their results from now until the end of the season, and by making sure they go the next nine games unbeaten means they give themselves the best chance of being in the automatic spots should Cardiff slip up somewhere along the lines.

If Cardiff get through their run of games in the same form and clinch second, then fair play to them, they deserve it, but Fulham have to make sure they're plugging away to take advantage should the Welsh side drop points.

QPR, Norwich City, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, Brentford, Millwall, Sunderland and Birmingham City are all left for Fulham this season - and looking at the run there's only a few games there where you think the side will be in for a tough test.

QPR, on the back of their win over Villa, will be difficult, as will Brentford and Millwall, but you look at the rest of them and see Fulham picking up three points from those games with the way they've been playing.

poll loading Will Fulham finish in the automatic promotion places? 500+ VOTES SO FAR Yes - absolutely! No - it's the Play-offs or less

To go 24 games unbeaten would be a feat in itself, and something that not many teams have done.

Doing that and not getting promoted is unheard of, but if that is to be the case this season then at least they can go into the Play-offs on the back of the mother of all form and really give it a go this time, unlike last season.

If they do finish the season unbeaten and it's the play-off calling rather than automatic, who on earth would want to face a side like Fulham?

I think it would be fair to say that people will bill them as favourites and for good reason, ending the season going unbeaten for half of it would usually mean you go up as champions, and with the way Fulham are playing not a single team will want them.

Yeah, if the side do end the season unbeaten and miss out on second it will be a blow, but they've got time to prepare themselves for all eventualities now - they know second looks unlikely so why not focus on themselves and go into the end of season lottery fully focused, knowing they can beat any of those sides.

How many teams can say they've gone unbeaten for over half a season? Achieve it, and who knows where Fulham may end up.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.