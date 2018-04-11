Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock is a wizened football man.

The 67-year-old has been in football management for the past 38 years, following 12 years as a player.

Love him or hate him, he knows his stuff.

So why, when he was asked about Fulham going above his Cardiff City side last night, would he not use one of the Whites players' names?

He's a knowledgeable man, particularly when it comes to Championship football, but it was telling and a little eye-opening when he referred to Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as "that striker they signed" last night.

The Bluebirds have been in the boxseat for second spot for the past two months, even mounting an unlikely challenge to chase down runaway league leaders Wolves at one point.

It was testament to Warnock's charges that even though Fulham were making strides with a 20-game unbeaten run, Cardiff continued to match them and keep them at bay.

That all changed last night though, as Cardiff lost their second straight game - their third without a win - to let the Whites move above them by a point, albeit having played a game more.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Fulham's run has been phenomenal, with Slavisa Jokanovic's men now just two games shy of equalling Manchester City's incredible 22-game unbeaten streak of earlier this season.

And there was a certain amount of jealousy from Warnock when asked about Fulham and the loan signing of Mitrovic in particular - with the veteran boss refusing to use the Serbian's name.

Warnock said: "But the striker they got on loan has been the best signing in the whole league. That's what they've been missing for the past few years and all credit to them."

Or perhaps the Yorkshireman just could not pronounce his name properly...it could have been that.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.