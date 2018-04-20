Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock has responded to Slavisa Jokanovic's comments about Cardiff City feeling all the pressure, and insists there's pressure on everybody.

The Fulham head coach has insisted throughout the Championship run-in that his side are under no pressure as they have nothing to lose, whereas Cardiff will feel the pressure because they've been in second place and it's there's to give away.

On Thursday, Jokanovic also stated he wasn't worried about the last three games of the season but that Cardiff should be, and aimed for an end of season upset to nip in to the final automatic spot.

But Warnock has responded and insists there's pressure on everybody.

He said: "Between the three and four games we’ve got, the pressure will be there on everybody whether you’re second or third.

"That’s not going to change. We can all talk a good game, but you’d expect pressure to be on at this time of year, with what’s at stake."

Fulham take on Millwall tonight, and Warnock believes the Whits have the quality needed, but has compared the Lions to his Cardiff side, who he thinks have punched above their weight.

He added: "There’s not a good film on, so I’ll be watching tonight! The kick off times are getting quite ludicrous.

"I watch Friday night games on the magical Sky Go while we’re away but don’t necessarily watch every game, but it’s a cracking game tonight, as they all are now.

"I don’t how how it will go. Fulham have got the quality but Millwall are very resolved, a good group, very similar to our lads, they’ve punched above their weight and they’re enjoying it."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .