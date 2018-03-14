Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock lavished praise on Brentford after he watched his Cardiff side emerge triumphant at Griffin Park on Tuesday.

The Bees made a fast start and could have taken the lead through Neal Maupay inside 20 seconds before the Frenchman did score in the first five minutes but a sensational volley from Sol Bamba levelled the scores before Callum Paterson and Kenneth Zohore punished slack defending from the west Londoners to give the Bluebirds the win.

Warnock, though, knows his side faced a very strong Brentford team and in Dean Smith, the Bees have a 'really good' head coach.

"It's the first time we've come across a team as good as that in the first 10 or 15 minutes. I thought they were brilliant,” he said.

"This was the first of six really tough away games."I thought it was a good game to watch. Brentford are a good side, they've had a few injuries."

The Cardiff boss added: "I like Dean, I think he's a really good manager. I can't say that about many, I get on well with him."

Despite speaking highly of his opponents, Warnock thought his team got the better of the match after a frantic opening spell where, had all the good chances been taken, the Bees could have gone 3-1 up.

He reflected: "Once we got a grip I thought we looked dangerous every time we went forward.

"(I'm) disappointed we didn't score more goals but I was really pleased with them."

Speaking about Cardiff's current good form, Warnock declared himself content but refused to get 'carried away'.

“It's a great spirit the way they are on the pitch,” The Bluebirds boss said: "I don't get carried away.

“We know that we are in the playoffs and we know that we are doing well at the minute but if you get carried away you get kicked in the teeth."

