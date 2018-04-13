Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has had his say on when he thinks Fulham will slip up in the promotion race, but has hailed the side's 20-game unbeaten run.

The two teams are neck and neck in the charge for the Premier League, with the Whites finally overtaking Cardiff on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 win over Reading, while the Bluebird lost by the same scoreline to Aston Villa.

It has been a fantastic battle between the pair, with Fulham going 20-games unbeaten, while a determined Cardiff have defied all the odds to go into the final few games of the season with promotion firmly in their sights.

And Warnock has tried to ramp up the pressure ahead of the last few games of the season, saying Fulham are expected to win every game left.

He said: "It’ll probably be the Sunderland game they’ll slip up in!

"You just don’t know with four games to go. Every game’s difficult you’ve just go to go into it and do the best you can.

"You look at the games and they’re (Fulham) expected to win every game really.

"It’s got to be us and if we can’t then good luck to them, 20 odd games unbeaten in this league is fantastic. They’ve got great players and a great squad and we’re actually competing with them.

"They've gone 20 odd games unbeaten and it’s neck and neck. It shows how far we’ve come really."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.