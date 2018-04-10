Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock has taken a subtle dig at Fulham after Cardiff City and the Whites swapped places in the league table - insisting he'd rather be the hunted than the hunter.

Fulham's 1-0 win over Reading, coupled with Cardiff's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, mean that the Whites are now in second place in the Championship - one point above the Bluebirds who have a game in hand.

It looks set to be a fascinating end to the Championship season, and now that Cardiff are trailing Fulham, Warnock has tried to shift the pressure back onto Jokanovic's men ahead of the run in.

He said: "I think it's nice to be the hunter rather than the hunted," added the veteran boss. "I thought they might have scored more than one goal tonight, Fulham, so it just shows you.

"Things are going to happen between now and the end of the season. (Fulham) are a very good team, they talk a good game as well. So we've just got to concentrate on ourselves and it's different when you're out front.

"But the striker they got on loan has been the best signing in the whole league. That's what they've been missing for the past few years and all credit to them."

