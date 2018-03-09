The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has hailed Slavisa Jokanovic as one of his favourite managers and believes Fulham are doing so well because they can reject big money for their players.

Tom Cairney, Ryan Fredericks and Ryan Sessegnon were all targeted by Premier League clubs in the January Transfer window, but the Cottagers managed to fend off interest for their players while adding quality in Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie.

Fulham took four points off Cardiff this season, drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage before thumping the Bluebirds 4-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium, but Warnock's side are still five points ahead of them with a game in hand.

And Warnock has hailed Jokanovic as one his favourite managers and thinks clubs like Fulham keeping hold of players like Cairney is important in the Championship.

He said: "When you look at Fulham, he (Slavisa Jokanovic) is one of my favourite managers.

"They play football in a different way. You got Cairney there where they’ve turned down £18m. How can you do that as a Championship club? But he wants to stay.

"It shows why teams are doing so well and that’s so important in the Championship."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.