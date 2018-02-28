Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham travel to fellow promotion chasers Derby County on Saturday hoping to make up even more points on the Rams, but it has been a while since they last beat their opponents.

The Whites haven't come out of this tie with three points in their last five attempts - drawing three and losing two of those, including that 4-2 thumping at the back end of last season.

Fulham and Derby drew in November, a result that saw Fulham drop to 17th, but since then they've won 12 games, form that has seen them rise to fifth in the table and just one point of the Rams.

However, their last victory came in a 2-0 win in February 2015 at the Cottage, but can you name those that played in that game?

Here's a hint - only one of that side still plays for Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .