It doesn't matter how well Florian Jozefzoon and Brentford are doing as, in the Dutchman's eyes, it can always be improved upon.

The Bees are in excellent form at the moment, sitting three points off the top six in ninth place, and have won five of their last six games.

The Dutchman has been in fine form as well this season, playing a part in 10 goals so far this campaign.

He said about his personal performance: “It can always be better and that's what I'm chasing and to get better each week as a group and an individual and be more important for the team.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Jozefzoon added about the team: “And still it can be better. We're flying but we still have both feet on the ground.

“I think it's 18 games left and we'll go game by game. We'll give everything for each game.

“Everyone is getting fit so it'll be hard for the trainer to pick the team. It doesn't matter who he picks.

“Everybody is ready. Everyone he doesn't pick has to be ready. That's what I call a good problem.”

Jozefzoon's stance is easy for him to explain; only be satisfied when you have reached the end goal not after a few good wins.

He explained: “If we are satisfied then the season is over. We're happy it's going well and we'll only be satisfied at the end when we reach our goal.

“This is not the moment. We're happy with how it's going but not satisfied.

“That (the goal) for you to decide. We know what we want to reach and that's important. I think the fans are amazing with how they treated the last away game.

“It was the highest away fans for us this season. For us, we know what we want and we keep it as a group and we work hard to achieve it.”

