Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has compared Fulham to the Liverpool sides of the 1970s after their late start to the season.

Liverpool won five league titles in the 70s as they became the dominant force in English football, winning them all between 1973 and 1980, with hitting their stride after the Christmas period one of their traits.

Fulham are somewhat similar, last season a good start was undone by a sticky middles patch before they went on a run after Christmas where they were, arguably, the best team in the league.

This season looks the same - a winless October has now turned into three defeats in 11 games - a run that has seen them jump to within one point of the Play-off places, and Clough has drawn similarities between Slavisa Jokanovic's side and that 70s era Liverpool.

Speaking to our colleagues at the Burton Mail , Clough said: "I don't know if it's a conscious way they (Fulham) do it.

"I know that Liverpool used to do it many years ago.

"They always, from Christmas onwards, used to steamroll teams and then win the title, when they were at their best in the 1970s.

"So I don't know if it's a conscious plan - I don't think you can do that in the Championship.

"I'm sure if they had the choice, they would have been up there from day one.

"But you lose players, (other) players are still fitting in and gelling.

“The way Fulham play it takes a few games for them to click. Brentford are similar, and they have settled in now. Fulham have some exceptionally good players.

“We have to try and stop them playing and the longer we keep it 0-0 the better. If we can nick a goal it increases the pressure on them and the frustration of the home supporters. We have seen that in the last three away league games and it’s not a bad tactic to employ.

“But with all due respect to the last three teams we have just beaten on the road, Fulham are a different class so it will be very difficult."

