Nigel Clough wants his Burton Albion side to nullify the threat of a Fulham side who are 'on an upward curve'.

The two sides meet on Saturday at Craven Cottage with the Whites having lost just three of their previous 11 games - form that has seen them rise to within a point of the play-offs.

Burton have won three of their last four away games, but it's the home form that has seen them stagnate in 22nd place in the division - one point from safety.

Clough feels the side deserved to beat Slavisa Jokanovic's men at the Cottage last season, when a last minute Ryan Sessegnon goal saved a point for the home side, and Clough is looking forward to going away once again.

He said: "I think that we are catching Fulham on an upward curve at the moment. They are putting together the kind of run that they can.

"We have to try and nullify Fulham on Saturday, that has been key in the last three away games, you can see the frustration of the home fans.

"We are looking forward to going away but we need to sort out our home form.

"We deserved to beat Fulham away last season, it is always a sucker punch when you concede in the 94th minute. We will go there this season full of confidence.

"We look forward to every game, but at the minute we are better set-up away from home. We need to get that mentality at home."

