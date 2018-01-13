The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Hoops nearly got off to the perfect start when Aramide Oteh blazed over inside a minute.

The 19-year-old broke the deadlock with a diving header, before Lloyd Dyer levelled the match almost immediately.

However QPR looked firmly in control, and got the win when Conor Washington rounded the keeper with 15 minutes left, before Massimo Luongo wrapped it up in the 87th minute.

It was an impressive display, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 7

Had a decent game, making the limited saves he had to make.

Was beaten at the near post for the goal, and could have arguably done better.

Darnell Furlong - 7

Brought back into the team for his first appearance since the end of October, and provided real balance to the team.

Looked solid on the right, and caused allsorts of problems with his long throws.

Furlong also set up Oteh for the opening goal, with a headed cross from inside the area.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

The defender struggled with the pace of the Burton attack, as Dyer and Akins looked to run in behind.

He's a lot more comfortable coping with crosses into the box, something which Burton didn't do a great deal of.

Burton Albion vs QPR LIVE: Team news and updates from the Pirelli Stadium

Joel Lynch - 7

(Image: PA)

Made his first appearance since the defeat to Derby in November and looked strong.

Coped well with the physical battle and was keen to set the team on their way with long, raking passes.

Jack Robinson - 7

Played well at the back, coping well with the pace of Lucas Akins. If there's one thing Robinson loves it's a physical battle, and he certainly embraced the challenge against the Brewers.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Had an alright game, but was a little sloppy in possession. Also put his team-mates under pressure with a couple of mistimed challenges.

Massimo Luongo - 7

Recalled after being rested against MK Dons and looked fresh. Comfortable on the ball in midfield, and showcased a couple of excellent touches as he looked to move it forward.

Topped off an excellent performance with a goal in the 87th minute.

Josh Scowen - 7

Had a decent game in midfield, sitting deep and looking to get the team playing.

Misplaced a couple of passes but was generally very good in the middle of the park.

Luke Freeman - 7

(Image: PA)

Had a quiet first half by his own standards, but always looked the most likely to make something happen.

Conor Washington - 9

Recalled after five games on the sidelines and looked lively setting Oteh up for his first minute effort and had an effort well saved shortly after.

Looked dangerous throughout, hitting the post in the second half with a powerful effort, before getting his reward as he rounded the keeper in the 75th minute.

Aramide Oteh - 8

Made his first senior start for the Hoops and could have opened his account in the opening minute, only to blaze over.

Took his opportunity later in the half as he bundled home from Darnell Furlong's headed cross.

Put in a real shift in the second half before being replaced by Matt Smith.

QPR subs

Matt Smith - 6

Came on to replace Aramide Oteh after 73 minutes, and caused problems as QPR's targetman.

Ryan Manning - N/A

Not on the field long enough to be rated.

But how would you rate the Hoops? Have your say using our player rating tool!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .