Good afternoon and welcome to the Pirelli Stadium!

QPR are in town to take on Burton Albion in a match which looks set to take on added significance.

The Hoops sit in 17th place in the Championship, just six points ahead of the Brewers who occupy the final relegation spot.

For the mathematicians among us, this means that the outcome of today's game could go a long way to deciding what kind of season the Rs are in for, with a victory taking them 9 points clear of the drop zone, while a defeat could pull them right back down into the scrap.

The reverse fixture at Loftus Road was a tight and cagey affair, and a betting man would put his money on this being much the same, with an individual error or moment of brilliance likely to be the difference.

As ever, you can keep up to date with all the action right here, so sit back, relax and let us guide you through the afternoon as it unfolds!

