Good afternoon and welcome to the Pirelli Stadium!
QPR are in town to take on Burton Albion in a match which looks set to take on added significance.
The Hoops sit in 17th place in the Championship, just six points ahead of the Brewers who occupy the final relegation spot.
For the mathematicians among us, this means that the outcome of today's game could go a long way to deciding what kind of season the Rs are in for, with a victory taking them 9 points clear of the drop zone, while a defeat could pull them right back down into the scrap.
The reverse fixture at Loftus Road was a tight and cagey affair, and a betting man would put his money on this being much the same, with an individual error or moment of brilliance likely to be the difference.
As ever, you can keep up to date with all the action right here, so sit back, relax and let us guide you through the afternoon as it unfolds!
Key Events
Full-time
QPR get the win!
Four minutes of added on time
Ryan Manning replaces Luke Freeman
GOAL! Burton 1 QPR 3 (Luongo)
Massimo Luongo gets QPR a third with a left-foot effort.
GOAL! Burton 1 QPR 2 (Washington)
He’s done it!
Washington latched onto a through ball, rounded the keeper and slotted home!
Joel Lynch goes into the book for a reckless foul.
Conor Washington slams his effort off the post!
Nedum Onuoha makes a fantastic last-gasp challenge to deny Jamie Allen.
The second half has been a scrappy affair, with challenges flying in and arguments breaking out; this is more like what we expected!
QPR appeal for a penalty after the defender is alleged to handballed in the area.
The second half is underway!
Oteh and Washington
Half-time
The scores are level at the break.
Three minutes added time.
Burton are pushing forward now; can they get a goal before the break?
GOAL! Burton 1 (Dyer) QPR 1)
Lloyd Dyer rounds the keeper to equalise immediately.
GOAL! Burton 0 QPR 1 (Oteh)
A fantastic goal by the youngster.
The ball was headed in by Furlong who found Oteh who bundled the ball home.
A great break by QPR sees Freeman whip a ball in but it just evades Washington who is rushing in.
QPR look to be in control, but the Burton fans feel aggrieved about a number of decisions going QPR’s way.
Luke Freeman gets a warning for a late challenge on the halfway line.
Aramide Oteh has impressed so far; he’s fast and strong with one thing in his mind, and that’s to look towards goal.
Conor Washington is looking lively in attack, it’d be great for his confidence if he can get a goal today.
Luke Freeman wins a free-kick after cutting in from the left.
We are so close to pitch I’m terrified of getting smashed with a stray ball!
Luke Freeman does excellently on the edge of the area to set up Conor Washington who’s effort is well saved.
Lloyd Dyer is denied by Alex Smithies.
A lively opening by both sides.
Aramide Oteh goes close!
Almost the perfect start for QPR, as Washington plays in Oteh who was through on goal and blazes his effort over the bar!
Kick-off
We’re underway at the Pirelli!
Here come the teams!
Michael Jackson’s “Can you feel it” is playing in the Pirelli.
If you’re talking about the cold, then yes Michael, I can.