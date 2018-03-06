The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have made one change from the side that lost 1-0 at Leeds to their starting XI to face Burton Albion.

Josh Clarke comes into the side at the expense of Yoann Barbet, who has dropped entirely out of the squad.

The other change in the 18 is Nico Yennaris coming into the side for Alan Judge, who played 90 minutes against Barnet for the B team.

Burton have made three changes to their starting XI.

Damien McCrory comes into the side in place of the injured John Brayford, Luke Murphy replaces Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce comes in for Darren Bent.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, Woods, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Maupay, Watkins.

Substitutes: Daniels, Mepham, Yennaris, McEachran, Canos, Marcondes, Macleod.

Burton: Bywater, Allen, McFadzean, Murphy, Akins, Dyer, McCrory, Naylor, Davenport, Samuelsen, Boyce.

Substitutes: Substitutes: Campbell, Bent, Varney, Flanagan, Sordell, Buxton, Sbarra.