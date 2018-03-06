Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Burton Albion vs Brentford.
We'll be bringing you team news an hour ahead of kick off while we will be providing updates as and when they happen from the match itself.
Brentford go into the game after a 10 day break following their 1-0 defeat at Leeds after their game with Cardiff was called off thanks to Storm Emma and the Beast from the East.
Burton were also snowed off on Saturday and they are in desperate need of three points in their battle to survive.
You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here tonight.
This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this afternoon's match.
Florian Jozefzoon wins possession in the Burton area and goes down. He wants a penalty. The referee is not convinced
It goes over
We;ve lost our first ball of the evening. Burton have had a fair bit of joy going down the left flank and win a free kick after a Jozefzoon foul
Brentford fans ask Dean Smith for a wave - he obliges
Burton cause problems down the left and win a corner. Brentford struggled dealing with them last season but just about deal with the danger.
An early goal in the Championship as Millwall take the lead at Hull
Watkins whips the free kick in. Egan touches it lightly but it drifts wide of goal
We’re off and underway. Brentford playing from right to left. The travelling fans are in good voice. Brentford have a free kick on the left flank.
Brentford go into their huddle and we’re nearly ready for action.
Bees fans giving their players a song each
Here come the two teams. John Egan captaining the Bees tonight.
Thunderstruck on the PA now. The teams are being called into the tunnel imminently. Yoann Barbet is coming to take his seat in the stands.
The two bosses are giving their final instructions in the dressing room. The players will be back on the pitch in about five minutes time.
Brentford players applaud their travelling fans as they go into sprint training
We’re about 15 minutes away from kick off.
Dan Bentley’s goal kick practice has been targeting the Brentford media team.
The speakers have gone crazy - I’ve now gone deaf
Given a push
Better player, better person
Inspirations
Magician
Learning all the time
Guiding role
Maximum respect
Brentford's community sports trust runners up for award
As you all know, there was a lot of cold weather last week and that led to the game with Cardiff being postponed. That training session on Thursday was especially brutal
The goalkeepers are out warming up ahead of tonight’s game
Jacob Davenport is one of the dangermen for the Brewers; performing well in their 4-1-4-1 formation.