QPR travel to Burton Albion this weekend hoping to pull away from the relegation battle in the Championship.

The Hoops currently sit six points clear of the Brewers who occupy the final spot in the drop zone, and will be buoyed by the knowledge that a win will open up a nine-point buffer.

However, Burton are in decent form, having lost just one of their last five in the league, putting them within touching distance of safety after a tough start to Championship life.

A tough test awaits; but who should Ian Holloway select?

QPR looked short of ideas in their FA Cup defeat against MK Dons on Saturday, and fatigue will no doubt be playing a part after Ollie selected a largely unchanged team for the duration of the Christmas period.

He has, however, introduced a number of youngsters in recent weeks, with Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Aramide Oteh and Paul Smyth coming into the first team fold.

It could also be an opportunity for Wycombe Wanderers loan star Ebere Eze to make his first start in the blue and white hoops.

Ollie is also boosted by the recent return to fitness of Joel Lynch and James Perch who may come into contention.

Holloway certainly has some decisions to make in a big Championship clash; but who would you choose to take on the Brewers?

Have your say using our team selector tool!

