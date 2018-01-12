The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has hailed Ian Holloway for 'picking up the pieces' at QPR.

Ollie is facing one of the biggest challenges of his career as he ensures the team remains competitive while the club handle their off-the-field issues.

But Clough has hailed Holloway for the job he's done, saying their two teams are very similar.

Speaking ahead of the game, Clough said: "Ian Holloway's teams, they are like us. They are honest, they run, they try.

"It'll be a good battle between two teams desperate for points.

"Ian is picking up the pieces of a few years of, not problems, but certain issues down there - and I think it's going to take maybe the rest of this season, at least.

"But he's keeping their heads above water, and I think he's doing a very, very good job there.

"They come into the game on a good bit of form. I think they've had a boost from the young striker Paul Smyth who has come in and got a goal.

"Like anyone in the league, they've produced one or two results that people didn't expect, and that's what they are capable of.

"They've got threats going forward, they've got good, experienced defenders back there.

"But they are just a good, hard-working team."