Brentford returned to winning ways as they claimed a 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

Brewers captain Kyle Mcfadzean could do nothing as Ollie Watkins' drilled cross cannoned off him and flew into the Burton goal on the hour mark.

Watkins then sealed victory with a second with 10 minutes remaining, working room to run across the edge of the box before firing a low shot just inside the post with Burton keeper Stephen Bywater unsighted.

Bees substitute Sergi Canos almost added a third late on with a viciously swerving shot that Bywater managed to beat away and the veteran keeper twice had to be sharp to deny Watkins as the striker threatened to put a gloss on another away win for the west Londoners as their late run towards the play-offs continued.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

Not a classic

Brentford's 2-0 victory at Burton was not a game that will live long in the memory. Indeed, Ollie Watkins' goal with 10 minutes to go was the first shot on target of the entire game.

The Bees were the superior side throughout the encounter but struggled to make their dominance count in the final third.

It's been a common flaw of the west Londoners that they can have a large amount of the play but not make the right decisions when they get to their opponents' penalty area.

That being said, Brentford displayed their battling qualities and will no doubt be thrilled that the Brewers didn't have a single shot on target.

The Bees will need to raise their game though when they travel to The Den to take on Millwall on Saturday.

That will be another battle. The Lions are in fine form and the Bees must try and silence what will be a traditional Millwall crowd.

Maupay's moans

Neal Maupay and referee Tony Harrington had a falling out at the Pirelli and it forced Dean Smith into making a rare half-time substitution.

The Frenchman was, harshly, penalised on a couple of occasions and allowed the frustration to get the better of him.

The official gave him a ticking off and warned him that a further indiscretion would result in a yellow card. Maupay didn't heed that warning, carrying on his arguments, and was booked.

There are good yellow cards and bad yellow cards. This was the latter and something Maupay needs to try and cut out of his game.

Then the Frenchman caught McFadzean late and the Burton man, in the eyes of Dean Smith, made an attempt to get Maupay sent off.

However, Smith had also seen enough and elected to replace the Frenchman at half-time in order to avoid a, frankly, needless second yellow card that he would have picked up had he made a mistimed, or misinterpreted, challenge.

It was also right for the Brentford head coach to wait until the half-time interval to make the change. Making a first half substitution should only, really, be used in the event of injuries and it would be of sufficient embarrassment to the player.

Exciting Emiliano

Emiliano Marcondes would certainly have wanted to play more since joining Brentford in January and he certainly took his chance when he came on for Maupay.

The Dane gave the Burton defence something different to think about and his presence helped draw defenders to him and give the likes of Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon more space to work their magic.

He may feel he should have scored when he found himself in space in the penalty area but he took too long and then looked as if he was fouled.

There's a lot to like about the Dane's desire and it was noticeable that he was the last player to return to the dressing room after the warm-ups wanting to keep on the ball.

It would be acceptable for Marcondes to be frustrated at a lack of game time but, if he keeps showing that attitude, it will come for him.

Double figures

Ollie Watkins scored his 10th league goal of the season and his 11th in all competitions when his effort found the net against Burton.

His goal, and Brentford's second, came when he cut in and fired a shot that rolled past the stranded Stephen Bywater.

Last season, the forward bagged 15 in the league for Exeter, including the play-offs, and one against Chelsea U23 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

There's every chance that he can match or better that tally in the Championship which will showcase an excellent rise through the leagues.

Watkins will grace the top flight one day. Fingers crossed it's with Brentford.

Brilliant Bjelland

While there was much fanfare around Chris Mepham over the Christmas period and in January, Andreas Bjelland has quietly gone about his business.

There was a moment where Burton could have equalised with a ball into the box but the Dane thumped the ball out of the stadium for a corner.

Bjelland has quietly been showcasing his talents over the past few months and has become a key member of the squad.

It's a shame that his first season was over before it really began as Brentford have only seen the best of the centre back in this campaign.

Provided he stays fit, Bjelland should go to the World Cup and he deserves to start over Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.