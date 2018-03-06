The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ollie Watkins inspired Brentford to victory at Burton as they returned to winning ways.

The Bees forward created the opener and scored the second in a match that lacked much goalmouth action.

Indeed, the first half saw little of note with the Bees looking the better side but not making their extra quality count.

Neal Maupay was walking a tightrope with the officials and Dean Smith elected to bring Emiliano Marcondes on at half time to preserve being with 11 men.

Brentford took the lead midway through the second half as a free kick routine saw the ball played across goal twice with Watkins' cross being turned into his own net by Kyle McFadzean.

Watkins made it two with the first shot on target of the evening as he cut inside and drove the ball into the far corner to wrap up the points.

Below are how the Brentford players rated at the Pirelli

Dan Bentley – Didn't have a meaningful save to make in the contest. His distribution was on point. 7

Henrik Dalsgaard – When Burton did push forward, they looked to target the Dane. He withstood the pressure well. 6

John Egan – Performed well in the middle and Burton didn't have a single shot on target. 7

Andreas Bjelland – A crucial clearance at 1-0 as Burton mounted a rare attack. 7

Josh Clarke – You wouldn't know he was playing as he was solid defensively. 8

Ryan Woods – Superb. Didn't put a foot wrong for the 90 minutes. 9

Romaine Sawyers – Some good touches and strong passes. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – The sort of performance you will associate with the South African. 7

Ollie Watkins – An assist and a goal, you can't complain about that. 8

Neal Maupay – Wasn't given the service but fell out with referee Tony Harrington and was substituted at half time before he was sent off. 5

Florian Jozefzoon - Showed some good skills at times. 7

Substitutes

Emiliano Marcondes – Added a new dimension to Brentford's play when he came on. 7

Sergi Canos – A lively introduction in place of the injured Jozefzoon. 7

Nico Yennaris – A strong performance. 7