Sean Dyche believes James Tarkowski and Nick Pope deserve to be talked about as possible England candidates.

Gareth Southgate was at Turf Moor last Saturday for Burnley's victory over Everton and both defender Tarkowski and keeper Pope are rumoured to be in the frame for England's friendlies against Holland and Italy later this month.

Brentford would be entitled to additional money if the defender, who went on strike to force through a move to Turf Moor, makes his England debut.

Jack Cork is hoping to keep his place in the squad while Ben Mee and Matthew Lowton also have an outside chance. Austria coach Franco Foda, meanwhile, will be at West Ham on Saturday to watch striker Ashley Barnes, who qualifies through a grandparent.

Dyche said: "They are certainly candidates to be spoken about. Corky as well, Ben Mee and Lowts are on the periphery, people mention their names.

"I respect Gareth Southgate and speak to him, but I don't always speak to him about the players here. If he asks my opinion I'll give it but I do respect it's very difficult to choose the right players in a squad, whether it's a friendly or a tournament.

"I respect his decision on that. But it's nice to see our players laying down markers enough to be thought about. It's good for them and good for us."

