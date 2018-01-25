Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR will be hoping to take advantage of a Carabao Cup comedown when they travel to face Bristol City on Saturday.

The Robins gave everything they had in their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night, and the Hoops will no doubt be hoping to take advantage of extra rest they'll have had before the clash at Ashton Gate.

There's a number of selection dilemmas for Ian Holloway, with the temptation to freshen things up after the comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Middlesbrough last week.

There's also the added subplots surrounding the future of numerous players, with the likes of Pawel Wszolek and Idrissa Sylla being tipped for a move before the end of the window, meaning they could be playing for their future at Loftus Road.

Ollie is hoping to be boosted by the return of Paul Smyth, while the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze will be pushing for a start after sitting on the bench last week.

There's a lot of decisions to be made, but who should Ollie select to take on the Robins? Have your say using our team selector tool!

