Good afternoon and welcome to Ashton Gate!
This was the setting of one of the biggest occasions in Bristol City's history as they hosted Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi final midweek, and QPR will be hoping they can inflict a hefty hangover on the Robins.
Ian Holloway's men will certainly have a point to prove after they rolled over against Middlesbrough last week, giving the visitors a 3-0 victory at Loftus Road.
That result ended what had been a positive month on the pitch, which had seen QPR lose just one match in six during a hectic Christmas period; a run of form which moved them away from the threat of a relegation battle.
But with a long way to go, the Rs will be hoping to get some more points on the board to maintain, or even extend the eight-point bugger which they currently hold.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from a big afternoon in the Championship.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Full-time
QPR fall to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Bristol City.
Five minutes to be added on
Onuoha is the latest to go into the book as frustrations boil over.
Matt Smith booked for QPR.
Massimo Luongo booked for a petty foul.
Eze and and Osayi-Samuel replace Oteh and Furlong.
Aramide Oteh fires an effort at goal but it’s saved by Steele.
GOAL! Bristol City 2 (Bryan) QPR 0
Alex Smithies saves Diedhiou but it falls to Joe Bryan who hits the rebound in off the post.
Aramide Oteh fluffs his lines as Washington’s cut-back to him comes off his thigh.
Bristol City catch QPR on the counter attack and Korey Smith’s effort is well saved by Alex Smithies.
QPR growing into this now, as they aim for Smith in the box who is causing problems.
Jack Robinson fires a well-rehearsed free-kick at the wall.
Matt Smith swings and misses as he’s about to let fly on the edge of the area.
Thankfully the referee gives a free-kick on the edge of the area.
Aramide Oteh drags an effort across the face of goal.
We're back underway!
Matt Smith replaces Alex Baptiste.
And a conflicting view...
One take on the red card decision
Half-time
The Hoops trail to the 10-man Robins.
Conor Washington hits a cross-shot which is cleared for a corner.
Luke Freeman’s corner is cleared at the near-post.
GOAL! Bristol City 1 (Diedhiou) QPR 0
The striker has been excellent so far, and scores a glancing header from a Ryan Kent corner.
Darnell Furlong does well to clear a Ryan Kent free-kick at the near post.
A great shot by Jamie Paterson is blocked by Nedum Onuoha.
The atmosphere has certainly livened up after that red card. Lee Johnson is not a happy man on the touchline!
Josh Scowen hits an effort way over the bar with QPR’s first effort on goal.
Red card!
Josh Scowen is wiped out by an awful challenge that sees Nathan Baker sent off.
A whipped cross from the right just escapes the outstretched leg of Diedhou.
Joe Bryan swings in the free-kick and Alex Smithies parries it away.
The centre of QPR’s midfield is wide open as all three players look to link up with the attack.
There’s too much fluidity in there, and it needs one of them, ideally Scowen to stick to his position in front of the back four.
A fantastic flick from Bobby Reid finds Diedhiou.
He turns Onuoha inside out and is only denied by a last-gasp challenge by Jack Robinson.
A long-ball forward by Bristol City is ushered out by Nedum Onuoha.