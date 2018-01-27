Good afternoon and welcome to Ashton Gate!

This was the setting of one of the biggest occasions in Bristol City's history as they hosted Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi final midweek, and QPR will be hoping they can inflict a hefty hangover on the Robins.

Ian Holloway's men will certainly have a point to prove after they rolled over against Middlesbrough last week, giving the visitors a 3-0 victory at Loftus Road.

That result ended what had been a positive month on the pitch, which had seen QPR lose just one match in six during a hectic Christmas period; a run of form which moved them away from the threat of a relegation battle.

But with a long way to go, the Rs will be hoping to get some more points on the board to maintain, or even extend the eight-point bugger which they currently hold.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from a big afternoon in the Championship.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .