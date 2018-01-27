The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat against a buoyant Bristol City side.

Despite playing with 10 men for the majority, the Robins dominated from start to finish, and took the lead just before half-time through Famara Diedhiou.

Joe Bryan added a second to dampen any hopes of a QPR comeback on a disappointing afternoon in Bristol.

But how did we assess the Hoops?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 7

Was under pressure as Bristol played on the front foot but coped well for large spells.

Made an excellent second half save to deny Korey Smith on the counter attack, and made an excellent save to deny Diedhiou, only for it to fall to Bryan who tapped home.

Darnell Furlong - 6

Looked a little nervy in defence, hoofing the ball long and moving forward reluctantly. Grew in confidence as the game progressed and looked to add an extra number to each attack.

Alex Baptiste - 7

It was great to see the defender return as he put in several crunching tackles early on. He coped well with a fluid Bristol attack, and the QPR back-line certainly looks stronger with him in it.

Replaced at the break by Matt Smith.

Nedum Onuoha - 5

Did okay in defence but was caught out by the mobility of Bobby Reid and Diedhiou.

Jack Robinson - 6

Made a fantastic last-gasp challenge to deny Famara Diedhiou who was through on goal. Had a decent game, but struggled with his passing.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Struggled to cope with Ryan Kent early on as he looked to cut inside the full-back.

Massimo Luongo - 5

Struggled to reach his usual standards in midfield, giving the ball away on several occasions.

Josh Scowen - 5

Struggled with the midfield battle as he looked to break out of midfield, leaving big gaps. Played on after an awful late challenge by Nathan Baker which saw him sent off.

Luke Freeman - 5

Had a subdued game against his former club. Gave away several needless fouls and couldn't make his mark in the attacking third.

Aramide Oteh - 6

I've felt a little sorry for Oteh in recent weeks as he comes up against two of the best defences in the league. He struggled to receive any service and looked largely anonymous through no fault of his own.

Had a couple of half-chances in the second half but couldn't take advantage before coming off.

Conor Washington - 6

Worked extremely hard but had a tough day at the office. Scuffed a half-chance before half-time and struggled to make an impact.

Substitutes

Matt Smith - 7

Introduced at the break in place of Alex Baptiste. Nearly let fly with an effort from range but was bundled over o the edge of the area.

Caused a lot of problems as the midfield aimed diagonal balls to the target man.

Ebere Eze - 7

Looked bright after his introduction as he added quality in the middle of the park.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6

Came on as an inside-forward but struggled to make a real impact.

