The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyrus Christie makes his Fulham debut against Bristol City as Slavisa Jokanovic makes three changes to the side that beat Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Deadline Day signing replaces former Robin Ryan Fredericks in the starting XI, who drops to the bench, while Lucas Piazon also returns to the side.

He replaces Floyd Ayite, who also finds a place on the bench, while Denis Odoi is selected to partner Tim Ream in the heart of defence, with Tomas Kalas on the bench.

It echoes of Jokanovic's team selection in the reverse leg, where Odoi was selected and played half the game at centre half when Kalas was taken off for Oliver Norwood at the break.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Christie, Odoi, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Piazon, Sessegnon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Fredericks, Kalas, Norwood, Ayite, Kebano and Kamara

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .