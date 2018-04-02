The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has shuffled the pack for Brentford's game with Bristol City, making six changes from the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Alan Judge makes his first start in almost two years after breaking his leg against Ipswich on April 9 2016. He replaces Sergi Canos in the side.

The Bees head coach has opted for a completely different midfield trio with Kamo Mokotjo, Josh McEachran and Romaine Sawyers replacing Nico Yennaris, the suspended Ryan Woods as well as Lewis Macleod.

Ollie Watkins has come into the side to replace Neal Maupay, who struggled in the second half against the Blades.

Smith has also made a change at left back with Yoann Barbet coming into the side for Josh Clarke.

Bristol City have made three changes. Aden Flint is restored to the starting XI after suspension, plus Ryan Kent and Liam Walsh have been recalled. Nathan Baker, Marlon Pack and Jamie Paterson are on the bench

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Mokotjo, McEachran, Sawyers, Judge, Watkins, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Yennaris, Ogbene, Maupay, Canos, Clarke, Marcondes.

Bristol City: Fielding, Pisano, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, Smith, Walsh, Kent, Reid, Diédhiou.

Substitutes: Steele, Kelly, Baker, Pack, Paterson, Diony, Djuric.