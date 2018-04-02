Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Bristol City vs Brentford.
We'll be bringing you team news an hour ahead of kick off while we will be providing updates as and when they happen from the match itself.
Brentford need to win their remaining seven games to stand any chance of finishing in the top six.
The west Londoners will be missing Ryan Woods, who starts a three game ban after his red card against Sheffield United on Good Friday.
You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here tonight.
This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this evening's match.
We’re off and underway.
We’re in position in the press box. The teams will be joining us soon.
We’re 20 minutes from kick off. Fans are happy to see Alan Judge in the starting line up.
Dean Smith has shuffled the pack for Brentford’s game with Bristol City, making six changes from the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.
Alan Judge makes his first start in almost two years after breaking his leg against Ipswich on April 9 2016. He replaces Sergi Canos in the side.
The Bees head coach has opted for a completely different midfield trio with Kamo Mokotjo, Josh McEachran and Romaine Sawyers replacing Nico Yennaris, the suspended Ryan Woods as well as Lewis Macleod.
Ollie Watkins has come into the side to replace Neal Maupay, who struggled in the second half against the Blades.
Smith has also made a change at left back with Yoann Barbet coming into the side for Josh Clarke.
Bristol City have made three changes. Aden Flint is restored to the starting XI after suspension, plus Ryan Kent and Liam Walsh have been recalled. Nathan Baker, Marlon Pack and Jamie Paterson are on the bench
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Mokotjo, McEachran, Sawyers, Judge, Watkins, Jozefzoon.
Substitutes: Daniels, Yennaris, Ogbene, Maupay, Canos, Clarke, Marcondes.
Bristol City: Fielding, Pisano, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, Smith, Walsh, Kent, Reid, Diédhiou.
Substitutes: Steele, Kelly, Baker, Pack, Paterson, Diony, Djuric.
We’ll have team news in the next five minutes
Chris Mepham interview
Sheffield United recap
Welcome to our live coverage from Ashton Gate for this game between Bristol City and Brentford