Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says he thought the red card given to Nathan Baker was harsh after his side were reduced to 10 men against QPR.

The Robins had dominated the game but gave the Hoops a lifeline when the defender was given a straight-red for a late challenge on Josh Scowen.

Speaking after the game, Johnson thought it only deserved a booking.

He said: “Well I’ll be honest my instinct was it was a yellow and I turned my back from it expecting it to be a yellow.

“Obviously Bakes is a full blooded defender who likes to make big challenges.

“I was expecting a yellow. It’s one of those: I think it’s a yellow but more than likely you won’t win on appeal.

“I think it looks worse because of the pace they were both going. If he’d slowed up he might have skipped by him because of the angle.

“Usually you see them as a yellow because I thought there was a similar challenge over in the corner when Diony got done over the top. But listen, the focus today has to be on the points.

Asked if he’s planning an appeal, Johnson explained: “You can appeal it but you have to be careful. If it’s deemed frivolous then you’ll get hit with an extra game.”

