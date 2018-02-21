Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has hailed Fulham as 'one of the best footballing sides in the Championship' ahead of their game at Ashton Gate tonight.

The Whites are on a 10-game unbeaten run that has seen them surge into fifth in the table, two points ahead of tonight's opponents and just six points off second place.

In the reverse leg, it was a Halloween horror show for Slavisa Jokanovic and his team as Bristol beat them 2-0 at the Cottage on the day news broke that Craig Kline had been sacked by Fulham.

Fulham will be hoping for a different result tonight, and Johnson believes his side will need the fans this evening in order to do the double over Fulham.

He told Bristol's official website : "It’s obviously really important that we make it a real Ashton Gate atmosphere, against probably one of the best footballing sides in the division.

"We had a great result, a great performance away from home (at Fulham) but we do need the fans.

"It’s important they don’t get frustrated or get on the players' backs – which I know they won’t – because I think they’re enjoying the way that the players are playing.”

