Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has hailed 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon as an 'unbelievable talent' and believes he will stay at Fulham if they get promoted.

Sessegnon is Fulham's top scorer this season and has been the subject of interest from a range of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, as well as reported interest from Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

However, the club remained adamant he wasn't going anywhere in January having signed his first professional deal in the summer that will see him remain at Craven Cottage until 2020 at least.

And after seeing Sessegnon in action first hand on Wednesday night, he reckons he will stay at the Cottage if they up, but if not, there will be a long line of suitors after his signature.

He told the Bristol Post : "Sessegnon's an unbelievable talent. If Fulham go up then I'm sure he'll stay, but if they don't I'm sure there'll be suitors, and in particular from the Premier League."

Johnson was also asked about Sessegnon's ability to play at both left back and left wing, something he says can only help the side.

He added: "I think it depends. It's good to be versatile in this day and age, that's for sure. It depends what style they're going into really and the manager who wants them.

"But it helps in all ways really if a player can play a number of positions, such as budgetary reasons as it can reduce the number of players you need in your squad a little bit.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .