Lee Johnson admitted that Brentford outthought and outfought his Bristol City side as the Bees claimed a 1-0 win at Ashton Gate.

Neal Maupay fire an 80th-minute winner to settle a one-sided contest that saw the visitors have 27 shots.

Johnson's side were limited to just two, with Dan Bentley largely a spectator in the Brentford goal, and the Robins boss admitted his side got what they deserved – nothing.

He said: "On the day they were much better than us. Too many of my players are a bit off their game at the moment and it makes selection difficult.

"We were outthought and outfought on too many occasions, but I don't put that down to lack of effort from the players.

"They are a group who need to be loved and there was no point in me going crazy in the dressing room. I need to galvanise them, not slaughter them.

"Having said that, they must look at themselves and decide whether they want to crank up the pressure over the remaining games by having a real go, or reduce it by falling away.

"We are still right in it as far as the play-offs are concerned and I, for one, will be in every day giving all I can to make sure we finish in the top six."