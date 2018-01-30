Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City have had their appeal over Nathan Baker's red card against QPR rejected by the FA.

The defender was sent off for a reckless challenge on Josh Scowen but the Robins were able to come through to claim all three points.

City elected to appeal the decision but, upon review, the FA's disciplinary committee slapped a three match ban onto the defender.

He will miss the games with Bolton, Sunderland and Leeds United.

Lee Johnson believes he had the perfect reaction after taking Manchester City the distance in their League Cup semi final.

He said: "That's why I was so pleased with the players against QPR.

“After the Lord Mayor's Show against Manchester City game, the boys were energetic, bright and they showed how much they wanted the win.”

