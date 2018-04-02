Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay came off the bench to give Brentford a much-needed victory that keeps the fading pulse of their play-off charge going.

The Bees, realistically, need to win their remaining games to finish in the top six and they dominated a Bristol City side who have play-off ambitions of their own.

The hosts started positively but it was the west Londoners who took charge as the game progressed.

Ollie Watkins went down in the penalty box appealing for a penalty. Keith Stroud, though, adjudged that he had dived in a bid to win the spot kick.

In the second half, Florian Jozefzoon had a couple of good chances to put the west Londoners in front but failed to get his shot on target.

Dean Smith, who had made six changes for the contest, shuffled his pack bringing on Neal Maupay and Nico Yennaris.

And it was the pair that combined with the midfielder sending the Frenchman away. His composed himself and his shot deflected past Frank Fielding and into the net.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the contest.

Dominance

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Brentford controlled the game from start to finish pretty much and the only disappointment is that they hadn't won the game more comfortably.

The Bees had 27 shots to Bristol City's two and, were it not for wastefulness in front of goal, they would have won by much more.

As it happens, it wasn't one of those games that we have seen all too often with Brentford this season where they dominate the game but slips in both boxes cost them all three points.

Highlighting that dominance was Kamo Mokotjo. He was seemingly everywhere over the course of 90 minutes, whether it was pushing forward or countering attacks.

The South African appeared on the left wing when Alan Judge drifted inside, centre back when the defenders pushed forward and even at right back when needed.

Six changes

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Dean Smith is not someone who normally rings the changes in the manner that he did at Ashton Gate on Monday afternoon, although he did make five for the reverse fixture.

It's fair to say that two of those changes were enforced due to Ryan Woods' suspension and Lewis Macleod suffering an injury on Sunday.

However, the players coming in did their chances of earning a start against Ipswich the world of good.

It will give Smith an opportunity to breathe as a number of players have got minutes over the Easter weekend.

With Ipswich visiting Griffin Park next Saturday, he will have a number of selection posers to answer.

Clean sheet

Dan Bentley was, largely, a spectator against Bristol City but, when he was called upon to deal with crosses, he acquitted himself well.

It's the 13th clean sheet of the season for the Southend man, matching his tally from last year and and, believe me, he counts them.

With six games left in the season, you wouldn't bet against the stopper from increasing that tally between now and the end of the season.

Judge is back

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Alan Judge returned to the starting XI for the first time in 723 days where his game was ended after two minutes with a horrendous broken leg.

The Irishman had a strong performance and showed that he is more than capable of playing 90 minutes of first team football.

Dean Smith has handled the Irishman properly as he's allowed the playmaker to build up his fitness over time, rather than bring him back too soon.

It's great to see the 2015/16 player of the season back and it will be even better to see him on the scoresheet once again. Wouldn't it be extra special if it was against Ipswich next weekend?

Combined pitch use

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The pitch at Ashton Gate was in superb condition for an Easter Monday fixture, given the rain that has swept the country over the past seven days or so.

Aside from the lines painted on the pitch, you wouldn't realise that Bristol Rugby Club play their home games there.

Why is this important? The Brentford Community Stadium at Lionel Road is likely to be hosting London Irish Rugby Club.

I've read several comments questioning whether the pitch would be able to withstand the punishment of having two different sports using the facilities.

If the Ashton Gate pitch can cope with both, then the Bees' new home will surely have a pitch as good as the one in Bristol.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.