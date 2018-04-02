The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay came off the bench to give Brentford a much-needed victory that keeps the fading pulse of their play-off charge going.

The Bees, realistically, need to win their remaining games to finish in the top six and they dominated a Bristol City side who have play-off ambitions of their own.

The hosts started positively but it was the west Londoners who took charge as the game progressed.

Ollie Watkins went down in the penalty box appealing for a penalty. Keith Stroud, though, adjudged that he had dived in a bid to win the spot kick.

In the second half, Florian Jozefzoon had a couple of good chances to put the west Londoners in front but failed to get his shot on target.

Dean Smith, who had made six changes for the contest, shuffled his pack bringing on Neal Maupay and Nico Yennaris.

And it was the pair that combined with the midfielder sending the Frenchman away. His composed himself and his shot deflected past Frank Fielding and into the net.

Below are how the Bees players rated.

Dan Bentley – Such was the dominance of Brentford's performance, the goalkeeper was, by and large, a spectator. 6

Henrik Daslgaard – Forced off at half time but produced a standard combative performance when he was on the pitch. 7

John Egan – Didn't put a foot wrong throughout the 90 minutes. Defended well when he was called upon. 7

Chris Mepham – Another composed and confident performance from the Welsh international. 7

Yoann Barbet – Came in for Josh Clarke and showed his versatility at left back. 7

Josh McEachran – Lost out in the tackle in the first half on a number of occasions. Improved after half time. 6

Romaine Sawyers – Final ball was lacking at times but he produced a strong performance over the course of 90 minutes. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Was everywhere on the pitch, from winger, to midfielder, to full back. A superb performance. 9

Florian Jozefzoon – Will feel he should have scored in this contest. Lively down the wing as normal. 7

Ollie Watkins – Worked hard up front and thrived when shifted back into the wide role. 7

Alan Judge – Always looked to create and drive the Bees forward. 7

Substitutes

Josh Clarke – A solid display at right back and combined nicely with Jozefzoon. 7

Neal Maupay – Was more willing to take a shot and it paid off as he bagged what turned out to be the winner. 8

Nico Yennaris – Set up Maupay's winner with a fine pass. 7