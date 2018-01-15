Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamo Mokotjo paid tribute to the setup at Brentford as they continue to thrive in the face of adversity.

A look at the Bees' backline shows how the west Londoners are stretched with midfielder Nico Yennaris at right back, 20-year-old centre back Chris Mepham making his way in senior football and centre back Yoann Barbet at left back in the absences of Henrik Dalsgaard, John Egan, Rico Henry and, until recently, Josh Clarke.

And Mokotjo believes that their fine form is a testament to the qualities of the club's scouting system as well as the players' themselves.

He said: “That says a lot about how good the scouting system is here when it comes to getting players in that can play in multiple positions, are comfortable on the ball and are brave enough to take on challenges.

“It's compliments to the scouting team, technical staff and the players for trusting their abilities.”

Egan, for instance, will know that he faces a hard task to return to the side after he receives the all clear to resume playing after suffering his second concussion of the season given Mepham's fine form.

But that's replicated all over the pitch with the South African international fully aware that he must impress to keep his place.

He added: “Nobody's place is guaranteed in this team. If you're doing well you have every right to keep your place.

“With the players we have it's a good headache for the coach. If someone gets injured, he has an immediate replacement and even if it's a player playing out of position.

“Players are developing and we are at a stage where we have that winning mentality. The rest is the execution on a matchday. I'm very positive about everything.”

