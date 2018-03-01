The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford's trip to Fulham on April 14 has been shifted back to a 5.30pm kick off in order for it to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Bees claimed a 3-1 victory over the Whites earlier this season. Sergi Canos cancelled out Neeskens Kebano's opener in the first half.

After the break, Romaine Sawyers, who was playing as a striker after Lasse Vibe's early injury, put Brentford in front before Denis Odoi saw red after picking up two yellow cards.

Tom Cairney hit the bar as Fulham looked for an equaliser but Ollie Watkins rounded off a deserved win for Dean Smith's side when he tapped home.

It's one of three Championship fixtures to be broadcast that weekend with Aston Villa hosting Leeds United on the Friday night. Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Birmingham on the Sunday.