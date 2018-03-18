The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have had a host of first team players called up for international duty and they could feature for their countries in the coming 10 days.

Chris Mepham received his first senior Wales call up and he could make his international debut as early as Thursday against China in the China Cup.

Kamo Mokotjo could also be in action on Thursday when South Africa take on Angola, while Henrik Dalsgaard may line up for Denmark against Panama.

John Egan and Alan Judge were named in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for their game with Turkey on Friday.

Romaine Sawyers, on the other hand, was included in the Saint Kitts and Nevis squad and he could line up against the Dominican Republic.

With Brentford returning to action on Good Friday, Dean Smith will be hoping that none of his players get injured and, in the case of Mepham and Mokotjo especially, are not suffering too much from jet-lag.

Sawyers, who was harshly sent off against Middlesbrough, will be suspended for Brentford's game with Sheffield United but he'd be available for the Easter Monday meeting with Bristol City.

Below are the list of international fixtures for Brentford to keep a keen eye on.

Thursday March 22

11.35am – China vs Wales

1pm – South Africa vs Angola

7pm – Denmark vs Panama

Friday March 23

5.30pm – Turkey vs Ireland

Saturday March 24

TBC – South Africa vs TBC

Sunday March 25

9pm – Dominican Republic vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Monday March 26

TBC – Wales vs Uruguay/Czech Republic

Tuesday March 27

8pm – Denmark vs Chile

