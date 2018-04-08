Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford's matchwinner against Ipswich Neal Maupay admitted that the Bees weren't at their best but the three points is all that matters.

The west Londoners were the better side but found it hard to break through as Mick McCarthy's side parked the tractor in front of goal, having eight men back to defend on regular occasions.

However, Jonas Knudsen's push on Sergi Canos in the penalty area presented Brentford with a chance to win and they took it with aplomb.

Maupay reflected: “I was happy with my goal. Today wasn't our best match but sometimes you just need to get the points.

“At this moment in time, we need to get the three points so we are happy. We've played every three days so the team is tired.

“Sometimes, you don't play really well. That's what we did today. Earlier in the season when we didn't play really well we didn't get the three points. It's important to keep believing in the play-offs.”

Maupay suffered due to a lack of service in the first half but he continued to drag the Ipswich defenders into positions they didn't want to be in.

He added: “They were trying to wait on us and counter attack. It can be difficult to find the space.

“The gaffer told us to move the ball quickly and run in behind to create space. In the second half, we did it better than the first half. We get the penalty and then we score.”

Penalties at the Ealing Road end in the late stage of the season have been memorable for their misses.

Marcello Trotta hit the bar against Doncaster in 2013 and, had he scored, Brentford would have won promotion. Alan Judge missed a year later on the day the Bees did go up and, in 2015, James Tarkowski fluffed a chance to make victory against Wigan more comfortable.

However, Maupay was confident as he stepped up to take his spot kick and does have experience of doing so earlier in his career.

He said: “Last year, I was on the penalties as well so I'm confident when I'm on penalty. I just have to be brave and pick my spot.

“Sometimes penalties are not that easy. Today I was feeling confident and I took it and scored.”

