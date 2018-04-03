Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay insists he is working hard to improve his game and wants Brentford fans to see his full potential next season.

Despite an up and down first season in English football and having taken a certain amount of flak, the French youngster has still managed to hit double figures following his summer move from Saint Etienne.

His winner at Bristol City yesterday after coming off the bench moved him level with Ollie Watkins, who had started up front, as the Bees’ top scorer this term with 11 goals.

“I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done because I’ve scored 11 goals at the moment and I can score more in the next few games – but I think I can do a better job,” he said.

“I know the fans want their strikers to score in every game, but sometimes it’s not that easy you know. Sometimes fans think it’s easy and say even I could score that, but when you’re on the pitch it’s not like that.

“It’s my first year in English football and at the beginning I didn’t speak any English, so it took time to adapt. I'm 21 years old, came over from France and am trying to settle in London as well as settle into English football.

“But I’m trying to do my best and I think I can do a lot of good things here. I think I can do a lot of good things here and I’m working every day to get better. I think I can improve a lot of things in my game and that’s why I’m working every day.

“I can score more and can be more efficient, and I’m working on that. Not a lot of players can say they have scored 11 goals this season. I think I was a bit lucky today as the ball went through the defender’s legs, but that’s why I tried it.”

The three points Maupay’s goal gained in Bristol left Brentford just five points off the play-offs with six games left, and the striker for one has refused to give up on a top six place yet.

“I think this team can win every game, but you cannot say what will happen,” he added. “I think we are a good team, but we can’t think before games about how many points we need.

“We just need to go out and compete and try to win. Maybe if we win every game we will make the play-offs.”