Henrik Dalsgaard ha said he felt ready for 90 minutes in the 3-0 defeat to Derby on Saturday after making his comeback from injury.

The Dane had been missing with injury but returned to the Brentford starting line up for the trip to the iPro and completed the full 90 minutes as the Bees crashed to a 3-0 defeat.

Sergi Canos was sent off in the 21st minute and Derby soon put the sword to Brentford team, with Tom Huddlestone, Cameron Jerome and Matej Vydra all scoring.

And despite feeling a bit sore, Dalsgaard expects to be fine for the next game.

He told iFollow Brentford: “I felt ready for 90 minutes and I was expecting to complete the game – you don’t usually make changes to the back four.

"The foot is a bit sore but I’ve pushed it to another level today – we’ll see how it plays out over the next few days but I should be fine.

"It was difficult following the red card but we could have done better for the first two goals,” Henrik told iFollow Brentford. “It took too long for us to find our game plan after we’d gone down to ten men. We played a good second half and created some chances but we needed to score.”

