Alan Judge has penned an emotional thank you note after making his first Brentford start in 21 months.

The Irishman suffered a double fracture of his leg in April 2016 at Ipswich and hadn't played since, but made his return in the 1-0 defeat to Notts County in the FA Cup.

And the day after the game, Judge took to Twitter to thank the fans, the physio department, the management and his family for the support they had all shown in the 637 days since he had last made an appearance in the red and white strips of Brentford.

The Bees take on Bolton on Saturday as they look to continue their fine run of form in the league, with Judge hoping to start playing more of a role after returning.

