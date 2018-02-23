Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford must not rest on their laurels when they travel to Leeds United at the weekend, accordng to striker Neal Maupay.

The Bees claimed a 3-1 win at Griffin Park over the Yorkshire side earlier this season with the Frenchman, Ryan Woods and Yoann Barbet all finding the net.

Happy memories are just that though and it is what happens at Elland Road on Saturday that matters now, not what went on at Griffin Park.

Maupay said: “The first game was good for us but we don't have to go there and think it'll be easy as we'd be in trouble. We have to stay focused and work really hard.”

Victory for Brentford will lift them closer to the top six, which is where they aim to be come May.

Chris Coleman cast doubt on the Bees' promotion hopes, given their budget, but Maupay doesn't care what the Sunderland boss thinks.

He said: “We really don't care what other teams or managers say about us because we have a lot of belief in what we are and what we're doing.

“They can say they won't go up. We have a lot of belief in us and we'll keep going.”

Maupay has formed a strong combination with Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon and he is enjoying how they all work together.

He explained: “I think we're all working really hard and you can see when things are going as we want it to.

“Everything is going well. We're working hard for each other and that's the main thing for us.”

